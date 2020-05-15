Polis to hold afternoon news conference on COVID-19 response

The 1:30 p.m. news conference will be streamed on the 9NEWS website and on the app.

DENVER — The Colorado governor will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference at the State Capitol to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis has been holding news conferences three times per week since shortly after the state's first confirmed case in March.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, as well as on the 9NEWS app.

> Current video (above): 9NEWS morning headlines.

The news conference comes one day after Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the city was facing a $226 million projected budget shortfall, which city officials hope to mitigate through actions like furloughs, spending cuts, hiring slowdowns and investment prioritization.

Polis on Wednesday met with President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., where they discussed a range of subjects including efforts to reopen restaurants to in-person dining and the impact on the state's ski industry.

At a news conference after the meeting with Trump, Polis addressed concerns over traveling: He said that flying on Wednesday was different from before and called it tense. He said his family was concerned about the travel, but he couldn't turn down an invitation to the White House.

Polis on Monday addressed the timeline for the state's path to reopening, saying health officials would have data from Colorado's first few weeks under the safer-at-home order around May 25. That data, he said, will help guide conversations on when and how restaurants can reopen in-house seating. He said he hopes to have in-restaurant dining by the end of May.