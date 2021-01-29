Polis to give update on state's response to COVID-19

Watch the 12:45 p.m. briefing live in the video player with this article or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will make an important announcement during a briefing Friday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor's office.

The briefing is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

Polis will be joined by Colorado National Guard Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman and Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

On Tuesday, Polis said he hoped to announce this week when people 65 years old and older could begin to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The addition of people 65 and older would fall within current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Polis has said he is optimistic that the vaccine will be made available to everyone 70 or older by March 1, if not sooner if vaccine supplies improve. He said that the state was basing that timeline on receiving 70,00-80,000 doses per week.

The state receives doses from Pfizer and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that its one-dose vaccine prevents COVID-19 but was less effective against a variant in South Africa.

Polis said on Tuesday there was no concern at this point that the state's vaccine shipments would decrease; however, he said vaccines marked for first doses could instead be used as second doses, if necessary, to avoid a delay for anyone who has already received a first dose.