Polis visits Western Slope, will give update on COVID-19 response

Watch the 1:30 p.m. briefing in the video player above or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is on the Western Slope on Friday to highlight the region's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis will give an update on the state's response to COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m. from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. State Sen. Kerry Donovan and state Rep. Janice Rich will join the governor.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

> Video above: Gov. Jared Polis' COVID-19 briefing from Sept. 22.

Polis also planned to make stops in Montrose, Delta and Grand Junction throughout the day.

His first stop on Friday morning was the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club in Montrose, which was a recipient of a COVID-19 Relief Fund grant to provide food to the community during spring break.

After that, he planned stops at Delta Middle School and Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, before heading to Grand Junction to meet with student leaders at Colorado Mesa University.

Later in the day, Polis was set to host a roundtable conversation at Colorado Mesa University with RAW, Right and Wrong, to discuss equity, diversity and inclusion, and to tour Grand Junction's downtown.

Mesa County, which includes Grand Junction, is one of only five counties in Colorado that are at the Protect Our Neighbors phase of COVID-19 response. Montrose and Delta counties are at Safer Level 1.