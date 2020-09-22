Polis to give update on state's coronavirus response

Watch Gov. Jared Polis' briefing at 12:30 p.m. in the video player above, on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will give an update at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other state officials at the briefing will be Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Adrianne Maddux, executive director of Denver Indian Health and Family Services.

The update comes amid a recent increase in cases at university campuses like CU Boulder.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 152 current hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide, up from 138 last week. The seven-day positivity rate was 3.22% on Monday, up from 2.75% last week.

CU Boulder reported 94 new cases on Monday, after the same number of new cases the day before, 130 new cases on Sunday, and 100 on Saturday. The university's isolation space was 71% filled on Monday.

The university has announced it's shifting to remote instruction for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce the number of new cases on campus.

On Friday, Polis urged college students to "act responsibly" and get tested if they're feeling sick. He announced two free testing sites in Boulder: a walk-up site at the Pleasant Street parking lot on the Hill and a drive-thru site at the Stazio ballfields.