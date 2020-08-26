Polis to discuss COVID-19 response, state's economy

He'll be joined by two state senators and will also discuss the state's economy during a 12:45 briefing.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the current economic status Wednesday afternoon

Polis is set to speak at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday along with state senators Jeff Bridges (D-Arapahoe County) and Faith Winter (D- Adams County). Kent Thiry, a local businessman, will also speak at the briefing.

Polis last spoke on Friday when he officially extended an executive order requiring bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at a certain time, but modified it to give businesses an extra hour.

That means last call is 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Polis said he hopes to extend that even further, to midnight, within a month, depending on COVID-19 trends.

Polis said epidemiological data, including data from contact tracing, and other scientific studies are guiding his decisions on last call and other coronavirus-related actions.