Polis to give update on coronavirus response as state's positivity rate rises

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The briefing comes as Colorado's seven-day moving positivity rate increased to 5.45% on Monday, above the 5% threshold recommended for containing the virus. There are 381 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is the highest number of hospitalizations since July.

Polis will be joined by Jill Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment; Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist; and Kate Greenberg, commissioner of agriculture.

Last week, Polis warned about the state's increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and encouraged people to wear a mask and avoid gatherings.

"This is a critical juncture," Polis said on Friday. "We have to do better."

If cases continue their upward trend, some counties might see more restrictions on places including schools, places of worship, and restaurants and bars. On Friday, the City of Denver announced a requirement for outdoor mask-wearing and limiting gatherings to five people.

Also on Friday, Colorado submitted its plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An approved vaccine isn't expected to become available until late November at the earliest, and even then the supply would be very limited at first.