Gov. Polis to give update on the state's COVID-19 response

The governor is scheduled to give an update to the state's COVID-19 response Tuesday afternoon.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to update the state's response to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be delivering his update from the Boettcher Mansion Carriage House at 2:30 p.m.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on the 9NEWS app and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

> Current video above: Polis: Colorado bolstering its coronavirus testing strategy due to federal backlog.

During a news conference last Thursday, Polis said the state is bolstering its COVID-19 testing capacity in response to a national backlog that had led to nearly two-week delays in results.

“It would have been nice to have a national coordinated strategy, but we aren’t going to wait for it,” Polis said during the news conference.

Polis said as a result, the Colorado state lab is adding a third shift to process tests, and health officials are now partnering with private labs and hospital systems like Children’s Hospital and National Jewish.

The state has also found a Korean manufacturer to provide novel coronavirus testing materials, Polis said.

During the news conference, Polis called for the federal government to continue the deployment of the National Guard, which is conducting COVID-19 testing at nursing homes.

He said the state has been more successful than it was in April at keeping the virus away from vulnerable members of the community.

The state is also working to acquire more personal protective equipment (PPE), and Polis said it has been able to secure enough medical-grade masks to supply one mask per teach at K-12 schools in Colorado for the next 10 weeks.

Polis said the state is creating a plan for responding to school-based outbreaks that typically includes a surge in testing.