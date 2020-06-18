Governor Polis to give update on Colorado's COVID-19 response

Governor Jared Polis is expected to give an update on Colorado's COVID-19 response at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

DENVER — Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to give an update to Colorado's response to COVID-19, during a press conference scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

On Monday, Polis announced a new round of safer-at-home guidelines. They were draft guidelines and comments were being accepted through Wednesday and were likely to go into effect by the end of the week.

Thursday's press conference will be streamed inside this article once it begins, on the 9NEWS app, and on the 9NEWS YouTube page.

The following restrictions are expected to be loosened under the guidelines:

Personal services such as facials and shaves allowed to resume.

Residential (sleep-away) camps allowed to resume with lower capacity.

Indoor events can begin to open at lower capacity including indoor markets, theaters and trade shows.

Outdoor events can begin to reopen at lower capacity, including fairs and concerts.

Bars can open with up to 25 percent capacity or 50 people, with more options with outdoor seating.

The governor said there's a risk in all activities and some may choose to not attend for safety reasons. For those that choose to attend, Polis added the need to make these activities as safe as possible for everyone.