Colorado coronavirus latest numbers, June 14

COLORADO, USA — Colorado currently has 29,017 known cases of COVID-19 and 1,598 deaths among those who tested positive for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Data is released each day at 4 p.m. Numbers will be updated each day at that time.

A breakdown of this data and links to related stories can be found below.

What to know right now

Polis said restaurants can reopen to in-person dining last week, with strict regulations in place. Day camps and youth sports camps could reopen June 1.

Polis extended the state's safer-at-home order to July 1.

Recent coronavirus news

Coronavirus data breakdown

In Colorado as of June 13, CDPHE reports 29,017 people have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, up from 28,822 the day prior.

Positivity is the number of tests that come back with a COVID-19 result. Above 10% could be an indicator that not enough testing is being done and that only people likely to have COVID are getting tested.

Fatalities

CDPHE reports:

1,598 deaths among people with COVID-19

1,348 deaths due to COVID-19

The majority of deaths — 53% — are among people over age 80; 24% of deaths occurred in people between ages 70-79, and 13% were in people ages 60-69.

The graph below shows the total number of people in Colorado who have died after a COVID-19 diagnosis, since the first death happened on March 13.

Hospitalizations

Of those who tested positive for the disease, a total of 5,244 hospitalizations have been reported, up from 5,234 the day prior.

As of 4 p.m. on June 13, 166 patients were hospitalized with the disease, according to the most recent data from the Colorado Hospital Association. Within the last 24 hours, 15 patients have been transferred or discharged.

Note: 82% of facilities reported data on June 13.

CDPHE said that there was a sizable spike in hospitalization data Monday and Tuesday due to the completion of investigations of known cases, not due to new hospitalizations. The change is the result of a new process for investigations that matches and updates past hospitalization data to known cases.

This graph below shows the number of people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis and the number of people who have been discharged within 24 hours. This is a key metric because it can be an indicator of whether or not Colorado’s hospital system is being overwhelmed by the virus.

Testing

According to CDPHE, 242,034 people have been tested, up from 236,461 the day prior, and 60 counties are reporting cases, the same number as the day before.

There may be a lull or spike in reported case data due to how it's reported. CDPHE data changes as labs, hospitals, facilities and local agencies report their own data. For example, a spike in the number of deaths does not necessarily mean that many more people died within 24 hours, but rather is indicative of when the data is entered into the system. New data is released daily at 4 p.m.

In addition, CDPHE on May 15 changed the way it was reporting data in two ways:

The number of deaths among people with COVID-19. This represents the total number of deaths reported among people who have COVID-19, but COVID-19 may not have been the cause of death listed on the death certificate. This information is required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and is crucial for public health surveillance, as it provides more information about disease transmission and can help identify risk factors among all deaths across populations.

The number of deaths among people who died from COVID-19: This represents the total number of people whose death was attributed to COVID-19 as indicated on a death certificate. This number is determined by the CDC and is updated daily for dates through the previous Saturday.