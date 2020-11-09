Polis to give update on state's response to coronavirus pandemic

The governor will give the 2 p.m. Friday briefing from Fort Morgan while on a tour of several Eastern Colorado towns.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will give an update on Colorado's response to COVID-19 on Friday afternoon from Morgan Community College.

The governor will hold the press conference at 2 p.m.

Polis put a statewide mask mandate into place at midnight on July 17. On Aug. 12, he extended the mandate for another 30 days. Unless the governor extends it again, it will expire on Sunday, Sept. 13.

The order applies to anyone over the age of 10. People who have medical issues or disabilities that preclude them from wearing masks are exempt from the mandate.

People who refuse to wear a mask in required areas could face civil or criminal penalties, such as being prosecuted for trespassing. If a business doesn’t comply, it risks losing its license.

Studies show that face coverings help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Polis also planned to visit several Eastern Colorado towns on Friday to highlight small businesses and the agriculture community.

The governor was expected to make stops at:

The Annex in Sterling, a co-working facility for local entrepreneurs in Logan County

The Rural Communities Resource Center in Yuma, which provides advocacy, education and support for economic health

The Early Childhood Council for Yuma, Washington and Kit Carson counties

The new agriculture building at Morgan Community College.