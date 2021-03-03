Arapahoe, Adams and Denver counties' 5-star businesses can now operate at Level Blue

The counties announced this week that the easing of COVID-19 restrictions is effective immediately for certified businesses.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Five-star certified businesses in Arapahoe, Adams and Denver Counties can operate at level blue on the state's COVID-19 dial starting immediately, the counties said this week.

The easing of capacity restrictions was because Gov. Jared Polis said earlier in the day that Colorado had met a goal of vaccinating 70% of all residents older than 70 statewide, the county said.

Under the five-star program, businesses that have earned certification are eligible for less-restrictive capacity caps in counties currently in Level Yellow. To earn certification, a business needs to meet certain requirements, such as mask enforcement, social distancing and sanitation.

> Video above: Polis provides update on COVID in Colorado for March 2, 2021.

Under level blue restrictions, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity with last call at midnight. Gyms, personal services and indoor and outdoor entertainment venues can also operate at 50%.

Under the COVID-19 dial, the state uses a seven-day metric for disease incidence, level of testing and hospitalizations. To move to a less restrictive level, counties must meet all metrics for that level for one week. Once the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has confirmed the requirement was met, counties can move levels.