DENVER — Then there were eight: As of Tuesday, that is how many of Colorado's 64 counties are not reporting any cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Cases were first reported in Colorado on March 5. The number of cases quickly grew, and as of April 14, there were nearly 8,000 cases and 329 deaths related to the disease, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The agency also tracks other data about the cases including where the infected people live. Even as the number of cases creep toward 9,000, the following counties have yet to see one positive case, according to CDPHE data:

Bent

Cheyenne

Conejos

Dolores

Jackson

Kiowa

San Juan

Sedgwick

Four of the eight counties are on the eastern plains, they include Sedgwick, Cheyenne, Kiowa and Bent counties.

Jackson County borders Wyoming, while Conejos County borders New Mexico. The other two counties are in southwest Colorado. It probably comes as no surprise that all eight of the counties are much more sparsely populated than the areas that are seeing the largest number of cases.

CDPHE

The counties have a combined population of 23,442 people, according to the latest population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau (July 2019). Below is a breakdown:

Bent: 5,577

Cheyenne: 1,831

Conejos: 8,205

Dolores: 2,055

Jackson: 1,392

Kiowa: 1,406

San Juan: 728

Sedgwick: 2,248

By comparison, Denver County, which has the most cases with more than 1,400 has a population of 727,211 people, census data shows. The state has an estimated population of just over 5.7 million people.

