Here are the Colorado counties that have gotten variances from safer-at-home

Multiple counties across Colorado have received some sort of variance from the statewide health orders.

DENVER — Colorado is in what is likely going to be the months-long “safer-at-home” phase of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These statewide guidelines continue to promote strong social distancing, but some counties have received variances to loosen some restrictions based on their unique circumstances and healthcare capacities.

All of the variances are posted to the state of Colorado’s website. Here’s a look at the counties that have been approved so far, and what is/isn’t allowed to open.

Chaffee County has received a variance to allow restaurants to reopen at 30% capacity, with six feet of social distancing and a cap of 50 people.

Campgrounds and RV parks can reopen at 50% capacity, with no shared facilities other than restrooms. Those must be cleaned every two hours.

Outdoor recreation facilities can reopen as long as they submit a plan showing their efforts to achieve social distancing.

Hot springs can also reopen with the same restrictions.

Gyms and bowling alleys have also been granted approval to reopen as long as they follow appropriate health guidelines.

If more than 20 new COVID-19 cases appear in a week, the variance will be rescinded.

It was first granted on May 21.

Cheyenne County has received permission for public gatherings of 10 individuals in phase one of its plan, and 30 in phase two, as long as face coverings and proper social distancing is in place.

Restaurant capacity was capped at 10 people per the initial plan, but the county now follows statewide guidelines.

Places of worship can reopen at 30% capacity and six feet of social distancing between parties.

The variance could be rescinded if cases in Cheyenne County exceed its healthcare capacity or if there is a sudden surge in cases. No numbers were given.

It was first granted on May 14.

Custer County was given permission to reopen restaurants at 30% fire code capacity, with six feet of social distancing between parties, which are capped at six people per group.

Bars can't reopen.

Churches are allowed to reopen with six feet of social distance between households, and limits on congregating in shared spaces.

Gyms can reopen with 10 feet between machines and a limit of four people per personal trainer. Shared spaces will remain closed, and childcare services can't open.

Custer County, which doesn't have a hospital within its limits, could lose its variance if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases.

It was first granted on May 14.

Delta County has been granted a variance to reopen gyms, restaurants and places of worship at reduced capacity.

The variance letter says other items were also requested, but doesn't list what they are.

The variance could be rescinded if the county triggers a more than 10% positivity rate on COVID-19 testing, more than four ICU hospitalizations, or six new cases a day for three days.

It was first granted on May 22.

Denver has been given permission to reopen the Denver Botanic Gardens at 25% attendance -- or a cap of 250 admissions.

This variance will be rescinded if two or more COVID-19 cases are connected to the gardens.

It was granted on May 19.

Dolores County has received a variance to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity. Bars will remain closed.

The county has also been given permission to hold graduation ceremonies.

This variance could be rescinded if it exceeds more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a two week period.

It was first granted on May 22.

Douglas County has been granted permission to reopen Park Meadows Mall, restaurants, houses of worship, and gyms, albeit at limited capacity.

Park Meadows can reopen at 50% occupancy with people encouraged not to linger and to instead move from one place to another, with six feet of social distancing.

Restaurants have been allowed to reopen under the state guidelines.

The variance can be rescinded if there is a 20% increase in positive cases in a three-day rolling average over a 14-day period, if the county exceeds 100 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks, if there's a substantial uptick in hospitalizations, or if the Tri-County Health Department fails to contact trace new cases within 24 hours of a positive test.

This variance was granted on May 22.

The county that was initially one of Colorado's epicenters was one of the first to be granted a variance, with that happening on April 22.

The latest update to the variance was approved on May 22, and it allows public transit, recreation, restaurants, bars, gyms, movie and performance theaters, noncritical retail, noncritical manufacturing and summer camps to reopen.

Gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed under the variance.

Indoor and outdoor personal training classes are limited to 50 people under the variance, with six feet of distancing and face coverings.

The variance could be revoked if new cases double over two consecutive five-day periods, there is a greater than 10% positivity rate of tests, or if 12 or more hospitalizations occur at one time.

El Paso County received a variance on May 14 to hold in-person graduation ceremonies where students were encouraged to avoid vulnerable people for two weeks afterward, and to decline to participate if they live with someone at risk for COVID-19.

On May 23, the county received approval to reopen restaurants at 50% capacity with six feet between tables and a limit of 50 people at a time.

This can be rescinded if there are more than 715 cases in a two-week period.

Restaurants can reopen per state guidelines, and fitness facilities can reopen with every other machine in use, and no shared equipment unless it's between members of the same household.

Churches can also reopen at reduced capacity with strong social distancing in place.

Campgrounds can reopen at 50% capacity, with restrooms being cleaned every two hours. Other outdoor recreation facilities must submit a plan to health officials before reopening.

Fremont County rescinded a request for railroad services to reopen, but it has been granted permission to reopen rafting companies, helicopter tours, skydiving, ziplines and Jeep tours with appropriate social distancing.

The county's variance will be rescinded if it experiences more than 25 cases in a week.

It was first granted on May 20.

Garfield County was denied a variance request to reopen "large tourist attractions," but it has been allowed to reopen restaurants, houses of worship, fitness facilities and gyms, recreation areas and outfitters.

Under the variance request, these can reopen at 50% capacity. Restaurants are capped at 50 people, but large spaces can have up to 175 with one person per 28 feet and six feet of social distance between parties.

The request to reopen large tourist attractions will be explored again on June 1, according to the variance letter.

The existing variance can be revoked if Garfield County exceeds more than 60 cases in a week.

The request was first granted on May 23.

Gunnison County has been granted permission to open some indoor public settings at 50% capacity with a minimum of 28 square feet per person and no more than 175 people at a given time.

Restaurants were granted permission to reopen at 25% capacity, and places of worship can reopen as long as there is social distancing between parties.

Campgrounds are also allowed to reopen with stringent cleaning of shared spaces.

Bars and taverns were denied a request to reopen.

If the county exceeds more than 15 cases in a week excluding an outbreak at a senior care center, the variance will be rescinded.

It was first granted on May 22.

Hinsdale County has been given permission to reopen restaurants and houses of worship at 50% capacity, with six feet of social distance between parties.

Indoor gathering spaces can have up to 175 people if there is 28 square feet per person.

Short-term rentals have also been given permission to reopen.

The county, which has only have three cases of COVID-19 as of this writing, could lose its variance if it exceeds more than two new cases.

The variance was first granted on May 23.

Kit Carson County received a variance to reopen its restaurants and places of worship at 50% capacity with strong social distancing on May 16.

It could lose its variance if more than 10 cases occur in a week.

Larimer County received a variance for public gatherings, indoor malls, personal services, restaurants, general recreation and camping, graduation, places of worship, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, pools, recreational equipment rental, short-term lodging, and libraries.

In each case, capacity is capped at 50% with six feet of social distance between parties, 28 square feet per person, and no more than 175 people at a time.

Malls have to submit a plan to local public health authorities. That's something schools must also do if they want to hold in-person graduation ceremonies.

A request to reopen bars, certain child care centers, day camps and outdoor group facilities was denied.

Larimer County could lose its variance if it receives reports of more than 25 new cases or 10% of individuals tested on three separate days in a 14 day period, 15 new hospital admissions per day on three separate days in a three day period, or if more than 65 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the two major hospital systems in the county.

The variance was first granted on May 23.

Lincoln County has received a variance to allow for gatherings of up to 50 people as long as an application is submitted to public health authorities.

Restaurants were also granted permission to reopen at 50% capacity with party size capped at six people.

The county's variance can be rescinded if there are more than five cases from a particular gathering or more than 20 cases in a week.

It was first granted on May 19.

Logan County has received a variance to reopen restaurants, gyms, places of worship and movie theaters.

Confined outdoor spaces must have six feet of social distancing and a limit of 50% occupancy. There may not be more than 100 people inside at a given time.

Movie theaters can reopen with three seats between parties, with people seated on every other row.

The county's variance will be revoked if it exceeds a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a two week period (this does not include inmates at the Sterling Correction Facility, which currently has one of the largest outbreaks in the state).

Mesa County received an initial variance to reopen in April. It received permission to loosen more restrictions on May 22.

Under the variance, Mesa County restaurants, gyms, and non-critical businesses can reopen at 50% capacity. Indoor spaces can have 175 people at a time inside as long as they can stay six feet apart and this is less than 50% of the posted occupancy code.

The variance asked that colleges and universities be allowed to reopen -- something health officials said will need to be a discussion with the Department of Higher Education.

Mesa County's variance could be rescinded if it exceeds a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.

Mineral County has received a variance to reopen places of worship and restaurants, albeit at 50% capacity and with strong social distancing.

A request to reopen bars was denied.

Mineral County transports its critical care patients to hospitals in surrounding hospitals, meaning that if there is a spike in cases in these areas, its variance could be adjusted.

Otherwise, the variance could be rescinded if there are two or more outbreak investigations in the county and if there are 10 symptomatic cases being monitored at once.

The variance was granted on May 17.

Moffat County has received permission to reopen its restaurants, gyms, places of worship, and movie theaters at 30% capacity.

Any classes at gyms are restricted to four or fewer people, and workout equipment can't be shared by people who don't live in the same house.

Movie theaters can reopen with at least three seats between parties, and seating in only every other row.

This county's variance could be rescinded if it exceeds 13 new COVID-19 cases in a two-week period.

The latest addendum to its variance was granted on May 23.

Restaurants, gyms and houses of worship are allowed to open at 50% posted occupancy, and a minimum of 28 square feet per person.

The spaces can't exceed more than 50 people at a given time.

The variance request could be rescinded if the county exceeds a 15% positivity rate or more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.

The variance was first granted on May 23.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen at 50% seating capacity indoors, or no more than 50 customers, whichever is less.

Churches can also reopen, but participants must be asked if they have COVID-19 at the door. Seating capacity should be limited to 50%, according to the public health order.

Gyms were also granted a variance, and customers are encouraged to wear face masks and stay six feet apart. Smaller exercise rooms with poor ventilation are discouraged, and group classes and shared lockers rooms are not allowed.

This county also received a variance to reopen movie theaters, with customers separated by at least three seats per side and seated in every other row.

As of this writing, Phillips County has only had one case of the novel coronavirus. The variance will be rescinded if more than 10 cases a week occurs.

It was first granted on May 20.

Restaurants can reopen with parties capped at eight people and tables at least six feet apart indoors.

Churches can reopen with six feet between households and face masks strongly encouraged.

Movie theaters can reopen with three seats between different parties, and people seated in every other row.

Gyms can reopen without shared spaces like locker rooms, and customers at least six feet apart.

A request to reopen bars, music venues and concert halls was denied, but could be reconsidered.

The variance will be automatically rescinded if Pitkin County experiences more than 18 new cases in a week, outside of an outbreak at a senior living facility.

It was first granted on May 23.

Restaurants can reopen under this variance at 30% capacity under fire code limits. Bars are not authorized to reopen.

Places of worship and gyms can also reopen at 30% capacity as well, with increased cleaning and social distancing.

This variance was granted May 8, and expired on May 26 -- when the state allowed restaurants to open at a greater capacity.

Rio Blanco County could have lost its variance if it experienced a surge in cases or its healthcare system became overwhelmed.

Rio Grande County received a variance to reopen restaurants, places of worship, gyms and RV parks.

This variance could be rescinded if more than 10% of its COVID-19 tests are positive, and bed occupancy exceeds 60%.

It expired on May 26 when the statewide order allowed restaurants to reopen.

The variance was granted on May 16.

Restaurants are able to reopen with 6 feet of social distancing, and a limit of 50% of the posted capacity.

There needs to be a minimum of 28 feet per person, or 175 people in a restaurant at a given time.

Routt County's variance will be automatically rescinded if it exceeds 26 cases in a week.

It was first granted on May 23.

Sedgewick County has received a variance to allow gyms and restaurants to reopen at decreased capacity, and with screenings for symptoms.

Its variance expired on May 26 and it is now under the statewide order that allows restaurants to reopen.

The variance was first granted on May 8.

Teller County, which is home to Cripple Creek, has not received a variance to reopen its casinos -- something that it has requested.

It can have large gatherings as long as spaces are at 50% capacity with six feet of social distancing and a limit of 175 people.

Restaurants are allowed to reopen with party limits of six and social distancing in place, but bars cannot.

Movie theaters and gyms also received variances to reopen.

If the county experiences more than 15 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, the variance will be automatically rescinded.

It was first granted on May 22.

Yuma County has received a variance for public gatherings, but this does not include concerts, fairs or festivals. For these gatherings, capacity must be at 50% with six feet of social distancing between parties, and a limit of 175 people.

Restaurants and gyms have also been given a variance to reopen, with strict social distancing in place.

Yuma County's variance will be rescinded if it exceeds 10 new cases in a week.

It was first granted on May 22.