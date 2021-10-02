Colorado health officials to give update on COVID response, vaccination efforts as cases decline

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID pandemic and vaccination efforts on Wednesday as cases continue to decline.

>Video above: Colorado receives 27,000 additional doses over the next three weeks.

The briefing will include COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference scheduled for 1:35 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) announced on Tuesday that that state will receive an additional 9,000 vaccine doses for at least the next three weeks. That's 27,000 total additional doses.

In addition to sending more doses directly to 25 pharmacies in the state, additional doses will also go to community health centers, Polis said.

The state is also nearly three-quarters of the way towards the goal of vaccinating 70% of Coloradans 70 and older by the end of the month. Polis said he is hopeful that the vaccination rate for that population will be closer to 80% or 90% by March.

Polis rejected a request from Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and the city's joint task force to speed up vaccinations for people experiencing homelessness.

"It would cost lives to divert vaccine from people that are in their 70s to younger healthier people just because they happen to be homeless," the governor said when asked during a news conference Tuesday.