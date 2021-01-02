Colorado health officials to give update on COVID response, vaccine distribution

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

COLORADO, USA — Health officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine distribution on Monday.

CDPHE State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, CDPHE Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and Brigadier General Scott Sherman will speak during the news conference scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) announced Coloradans age 65-69, as well as educators, will start to receive the vaccine Feb. 8 during a briefing Friday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is known as Phase 1B.2 and includes an estimated 408,100 people.

The addition of people 65 and older falls within current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A 16% increase in supply announced by the Biden administration and the fact they've vaccinated about 40% of the population over 70 allowed the state to open up distribution to others, according to Polis. Walgreens and CVS also returned some unused vaccine doses to the state that had been designated for vaccinations at long term care facilities.

In total as of now, the state will receive 452,000 doses between Friday and March 1, but Sherman said that number is a "conservative estimate" and could increase. With the extra supply, Polis said they're still on track to vaccinate 70% of those over 70 by the end of February while increasing eligibility to others.