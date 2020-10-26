Here are Colorado's 5 COVID-19 restriction phases

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in September announced a COVID-19 dial that establishes a restriction framework for counties based on metrics like positivity rate and hospital capacity.
Counties can use the dial as a guide to apply to enter one of five phases that outline restrictions aimed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Counties will move back and forth between levels based on their metrics.
Below is a list of those five phases in order of least-restrictive to most-restrictive, including information on what qualifications and restrictions are in place under each level for things like education, bars/restaurants, events, senior living facility visitation and more.
Protect Our Neighbors
"Local public health agencies are able to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures and enforcement of public health orders," the state's COVID-19 website says.
Qualifying counties have:
- Sufficient hospital bed capacity.
- Sufficient PPE supply.
- Stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Sufficient testing capacity.
- Fewer new cases.
- Ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol.
- Documented surge-capacity plan for case investigation and contact tracing.
- Documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts.
Restrictions:
P-12 schools
- In-person
Higher education
- In-person
Places of worship
- 50% capacity or 500 people; 6 feet between parties outdoors
Restaurants
- 50% capacity or 500 people; 6 feet between parties outdoors
Offices
- 50% capacity
Bars
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Gyms/fitness centers
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Group sports
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Retail
- 50% capacity
Personal services
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Indoor events
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Outdoor events
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Senior facilities
- Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances
Outdoor recreation
- 50% capacity or 500 people
Safer At Home 1: Cautious
"This is less restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties with low virus transmission but that have not yet achieved Protect Our Neighbors," the state's COVID-19 website says.
Qualifying counties have:
- 5% or less positivity rate.
- 0-75 cases per 100,000.
- No more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
Restrictions:
P-12 schools
- In person, hybrid suggested; remote as appropriate
Higher education
- In person suggested or hybrid; remote as appropriate
Places of worship
- 50% capacity or 175 indoors; 6 feet between parties outdoors
Restaurants
- 50% capacity or 175 indoors; 6 feet between parties outdoors
Offices
- 50% capacity
Bars
- Closed
Gyms/fitness centers
- 25% capacity or 75 people
Group sports
- 50-person capacity per activity
Retail
- 50% capacity
Personal services
- 50% capacity or 50 people
Indoor events
- 175-person capacity
Outdoor events
- 250-person capacity
Senior facilities
- Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances
Outdoor recreation
- 50% capacity or 25 people
Safer At Home 2: Concern
"The baseline. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces," the state's COVID-19 website says.
Qualifying counties have:
- 10% positivity rate or less.
- 75-175 cases per 100,000.
- No more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
Restrictions:
P-12 schools
- In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate
Higher education
- In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate
Places of worship
- 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator); 6 feet between outdoor parties
Restaurants
- 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator); 6 feet between outdoor parties
Offices
- 50% capacity
Bars
- Closed
Gyms/fitness centers
- 25% capacity or 50 people
Group sports
- 25-person cap per activity
Retail
- 50% capacity
Personal services
- 50% capacity or 50 people
Indoor events
- 100-person cap (with calculator)
Outdoor events
- 174-person cap (with calculator)
Senior facilities
- Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances
Outdoor recreation
- 50% capacity or 10 people
Safer At Home 3: High Risk
"This is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties experiencing increases in the metrics. Action is needed, but Stay at Home may not be warranted," the state's COVID-19 website says.
Qualifying counties have:
- 15% positivity rate or less.
- 175-350 cases per 100,000.
- Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
Restrictions:
P-12 schools
- Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
Higher education
- Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate
Places of worship
- 25% capacity or 50 people; 6 feet between outdoor parties
Restaurants
- 25% capacity or 50 people; 6 feet between outdoor parties
Offices
- 25% capacity
Bars
- Closed
Gyms/fitness centers
- Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
Group sports
- Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
Retail
- 25% capacity
Personal services
- 25% capacity or 25 people
Indoor events
- 25-person cap (with calculator)
Outdoor events
- 75-person cap (with calculator)
Senior facilities
- Closed except for compassionate visitation
Outdoor recreation
- 25% capacity or 10 people
Stay at Home
"Everyone is required to stay at home except for grocery shopping, exercise and necessary activities. Only critical businesses are open," the state's COVID-19 website says.
Qualifying counties have:
- More than 15% positivity rates.
- 350+ cases per 100,000.
- Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.
Restrictions:
P-12 schools
- Remote
Higher education
- Remote suggested, very limited in-person when necessary
Places of worship
- Remote or virtual service
Restaurants
- Take-out or delivery only
Offices
- Closed
Bars
- Closed
Gyms/fitness centers
- Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
Group sports
- Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10
Retail
- Curbside pickup and online only
Personal services
- Closed
Indoor events
- Closed
Outdoor events
- Closed
Senior facilities
- Closed except for compassionate visitation
Outdoor recreation
- Closed
