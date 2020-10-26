Here are Colorado's 5 COVID-19 restriction phases

Counties can move back and forth between phases based on metrics like positivity and hospital capacity.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in September announced a COVID-19 dial that establishes a restriction framework for counties based on metrics like positivity rate and hospital capacity.

Counties can use the dial as a guide to apply to enter one of five phases that outline restrictions aimed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Counties will move back and forth between levels based on their metrics.

> The video above aired Oct. 23 and looks at why Colorado may be experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Below is a list of those five phases in order of least-restrictive to most-restrictive, including information on what qualifications and restrictions are in place under each level for things like education, bars/restaurants, events, senior living facility visitation and more.

Protect Our Neighbors

"Local public health agencies are able to contain surges in cases and outbreaks through testing, case investigation, contact tracing, isolation, quarantine, site-specific closures and enforcement of public health orders," the state's COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying counties have:

Sufficient hospital bed capacity.

Sufficient PPE supply.

Stable or declining COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Sufficient testing capacity.

Fewer new cases.

Ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol.

Documented surge-capacity plan for case investigation and contact tracing.

Documented strategies to offer testing to close contacts.

Restrictions:

P-12 schools

In-person

Higher education

In-person

Places of worship

50% capacity or 500 people; 6 feet between parties outdoors

Restaurants

50% capacity or 500 people; 6 feet between parties outdoors

Offices

50% capacity

Bars

50% capacity or 500 people

Gyms/fitness centers

50% capacity or 500 people

Group sports

50% capacity or 500 people

Retail

50% capacity

Personal services

50% capacity or 500 people

Indoor events

50% capacity or 500 people

Outdoor events

50% capacity or 500 people

Senior facilities

Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances

Outdoor recreation

50% capacity or 500 people

Safer At Home 1: Cautious

"This is less restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties with low virus transmission but that have not yet achieved Protect Our Neighbors," the state's COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying counties have:

5% or less positivity rate.

0-75 cases per 100,000.

No more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Restrictions:

P-12 schools

In person, hybrid suggested; remote as appropriate

Higher education

In person suggested or hybrid; remote as appropriate

Places of worship

50% capacity or 175 indoors; 6 feet between parties outdoors

Restaurants

50% capacity or 175 indoors; 6 feet between parties outdoors

Offices

50% capacity

Bars

Closed

Gyms/fitness centers

25% capacity or 75 people

Group sports

50-person capacity per activity

Retail

50% capacity

Personal services

50% capacity or 50 people

Indoor events

175-person capacity

Outdoor events

250-person capacity

Senior facilities

Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances

Outdoor recreation

50% capacity or 25 people

Safer At Home 2: Concern

"The baseline. While we are all still safer at home, we are also able to practice greater social distancing in our great outdoors than in confined indoor spaces," the state's COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying counties have:

10% positivity rate or less.

75-175 cases per 100,000.

No more than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Restrictions:

P-12 schools

In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Higher education

In person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Places of worship

50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator); 6 feet between outdoor parties

Restaurants

50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator); 6 feet between outdoor parties

Offices

50% capacity

Bars

Closed

Gyms/fitness centers

25% capacity or 50 people

Group sports

25-person cap per activity

Retail

50% capacity

Personal services

50% capacity or 50 people

Indoor events

100-person cap (with calculator)

Outdoor events

174-person cap (with calculator)

Senior facilities

Outdoor and compassionate visitation; indoor under limited circumstances

Outdoor recreation

50% capacity or 10 people

Safer At Home 3: High Risk

"This is more restrictive than Safer at Home Level 2, for counties experiencing increases in the metrics. Action is needed, but Stay at Home may not be warranted," the state's COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying counties have:

15% positivity rate or less.

175-350 cases per 100,000.

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Restrictions:

P-12 schools

Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate

Higher education

Remote or hybrid suggested, limited in-person as appropriate

Places of worship

25% capacity or 50 people; 6 feet between outdoor parties

Restaurants

25% capacity or 50 people; 6 feet between outdoor parties

Offices

25% capacity

Bars

Closed

Gyms/fitness centers

Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

Group sports

Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

Retail

25% capacity

Personal services

25% capacity or 25 people

Indoor events

25-person cap (with calculator)

Outdoor events

75-person cap (with calculator)

Senior facilities

Closed except for compassionate visitation

Outdoor recreation

25% capacity or 10 people

Stay at Home

"Everyone is required to stay at home except for grocery shopping, exercise and necessary activities. Only critical businesses are open," the state's COVID-19 website says.

Qualifying counties have:

More than 15% positivity rates.

350+ cases per 100,000.

Greater than two new COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

Restrictions:

P-12 schools

Remote

Higher education

Remote suggested, very limited in-person when necessary

Places of worship

Remote or virtual service

Restaurants

Take-out or delivery only

Offices

Closed

Bars

Closed

Gyms/fitness centers

Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

Group sports

Virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10

Retail

Curbside pickup and online only

Personal services

Closed

Indoor events

Closed

Outdoor events

Closed

Senior facilities

Closed except for compassionate visitation

Outdoor recreation