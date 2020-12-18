Polis, mental health expert to discuss COVID-19 response

A briefing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday to address the state's response and mental health around the holidays.

COLORADO, USA — With just one week until Christmas, Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) and other state leaders will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response.

State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and Aimee Voth Siebert, who is the Behavioral Health and Inclusion worklead, will join Polis for the update that is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Siebert will join the call to discuss mental health practices for the holiday season. Health experts have recommended for weeks that families avoid travel over the holidays and only gather with their immediate households.

That can be challenging for many people who are used to spending the holidays surrounded by loved ones.

Health experts had predicted a surge in COVID-19 cases after Thanksgiving due to holiday gatherings and less social distancing. So far, the data have not shown that in Colorado, where numbers have been trending downward.

Spikes have been seen in other areas of the country, and AAA predicts that about 85 million Americans will travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, most of them by car. If true, that would be a drop of nearly one-third from a year ago but still a massive amount of travel in the middle of a pandemic.