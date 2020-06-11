Over 50 COVID-19 testing sites open in Colorado

Coloradans are urged to get tested, especially given the recent climb in coronavirus cases.

COLORADO, USA — Several COVID-19 testing sites are popping up across the state — many that are free with or without insurance — as several Colorado counties move to tighter COVID-19 restrictions due to a stark increase in cases.

Many sites offer different formats, such as drive-thru and by appointment. Below is information for residents on where they can get tested in the state.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is hosting 50 free community testing sites across the state, adding on to the dozens of private providers offering testing.

Find out where to get tested using the map below, or access the full website here.

With 894 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Nov. 5, and an increase to 9.92% for the positivity rate as of Nov. 5, according to the latest data from CDPHE, the state is urging people to follow safety protocols and seek testing if they are exposed to someone who tested positive.

People who are experiencing any of the symptoms below should always get tested immediately:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If someone is tested because of known symptoms or possible exposure, they should stay in isolation or quarantine while waiting for results.

Colorado requires masks in public for those over 11 years old, a social distancing of at least 6 feet and urges frequent handwashing.