Health care professionals to join governor for COVID-19 update

Governor Jared Polis will be speaking from western Colorado where hospitals in Mesa County have moved to surge capacity.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Governor Jared Polis will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado from a clinic in the western part of the state after it was announced that hospitals in Mesa County are operating at surge capacity.

Mesa County Public Health said that as of Nov. 18 there were no ICU beds available and that as a result, all hospitals in the area were shifting to surge capacity to make sure there are enough beds for people who need care whether it's due to COVID-19 or another health issue.

Polis and health care professionals are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. Friday from Grand River Health Clinic in Battlement Mesa.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Friday's update from the governor also comes as new restrictions are set to go into effect in 20 counties. Fifteen counties move to "severe risk" on the state's COVID-19 dial system Friday, while another five will move to that level on Sunday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) revealed its updated dial system earlier this week. Officials added a purple level, which is known as "extreme risk" which has the most restrictions.

The biggest change at the "severe risk" level is that restaurants must close to in-person dining and gyms can only operate at 10% capacity.

There are 1,500 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Nov. 19, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate reduced to 12.85%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.