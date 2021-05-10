Governor to update state's response to COVID-19 pandemic

The update is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

COLORADO, USA — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Wednesday will provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He'll be joined at the 12:30 p.m. update by Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Aurora Public Schools Superintendent (APS) Rico Munn.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

APS is participating in the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) COVID-19 weekly surveillance testing program which offers free and voluntary tests each week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Oct. 4, there were 1,387 new cases of COVID-19 according to state data. Cases had been on the rise since early August but appeared to peak or plateau in mid-September at a high level.

As of Tuesday, 881 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, data shows. That's up from 829 on Friday when the state's COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman said they'd like to see hospitalizations "significantly decline" ahead of the cold weather season.

State leaders said last week that they're able to test about 40,000 people per day but were only testing about 8,000 people. They said that is good news ahead of the winter months when increased demand for testing is expected.

