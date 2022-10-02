WATCH LIVE: Health leaders provide COVID-19 update as hospitalizations drop below 1,000

The briefing takes place at 10 a.m. with the incident commander and state epidemiologist.

COLORADO, USA — State health leaders will provide an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado as hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to drop.

That number fell below 1,000 this week. On Wednesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reported 861 confirmed COVID patients statewide. Another 59 cases are under investigation for possible COVID-19 infection.

Besides a brief dip in late December, hospitalizations haven’t stayed below 1,000, consistently, since early October. In late fall and early winter, hospitalizations climbed and hospital capacity hit an all-time low during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy are scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 at 10 a.m. Thursday.

9NEWS is livestreaming the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

In January, as the omicron variant led to a huge spike in cases, many healthcare workers became sick themselves and were unable to work. Now into February, the staffing shortages and patient counts have both improved and become more manageable for healthcare workers.

New cases have dropped and many mask mandates around the Denver metro area have been allowed to expire.

