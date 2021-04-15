Colorado health leaders to provide COVID-19 update

The 10:45 a.m. update came amid a pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and issues with a vaccine clinic in El Paso County.

COLORADO, USA — With two issues related to COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado and preparations underway to move away from the COVID-19 dial system, health leaders provided an update Thursday morning.

The 10:45 a.m. briefing included the following:

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander, CDPHE

Dr. Eric France, Chief Medical Officer, CDPHE

Scott Sherman, Brigadier General, CO Nat. Guard; Director, UCC Vaccine Joint Task Force.

It comes after news this week that federal health officials were investigating six cases of blood clots in women who received a Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Those cases prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to recommend pausing the use of the vaccine.

The ultimate decision was left up to states, and leaders in Colorado opted to temporarily stop administering the one-dose vaccine and said clinics scheduled would substitute the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at clinics in the interim.

Also this week, state health leaders announced issues with vaccine distribution at an El Paso County clinic and said people who received a vaccine dose at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic need to get revaccinated. Health leaders provided the following guidance:

"If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after your initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Pfizer 21 days later (e.g., 21 days after your repeated valid dose)

If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:

An additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)"

On Friday, the state will transition away from mandatory restrictions with the COVID-19 Dial.