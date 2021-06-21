Colorado health officials to give update on Delta COVID-19 variant

The Delta variant is considered more contagious and could make patients sicker. State health officials say vaccines do still offer protection.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) will hold a briefing at 2:05 p.m. Monday to talk about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman will be speaking in the briefing.

The Delta variant was originally detected in India and has since spread worldwide. Delta is more contagious and can make patients sicker, according to health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicts that the Delta variant will become the dominant strain in the U.S. by August.

The Delta variant was first detected in Colorado in Mesa County. That county's public health officials told 9NEWS' Anusha Roy that Delta became the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Mesa County within a few weeks of its detection.