Here's what Jeffco will do after state's COVID-19 dial goes away

Jefferson County Public Health said on Tuesday that the county will have two recovery phases that start on Friday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) released details on Tuesday on how the county will move forward with pandemic restrictions after the statewide COVID-19 dial comes to an end this week.

JCPH said its public health order issued on Tuesday will guide the county through the recovery phase and into full reopening by the end of the summer with a new COVID-19 dial level called Level Clear.

Many county health departments throughout the state are issuing their own guidance as the state executive order mandating that counties adhere to the limits set out by Dial 3.0 ends on Friday.

> Video above: Colorado counties begin to make their own COVID-19 dials

"We have been working very closely with other local public health leaders in the Denver metro area, which encompasses about 60% of the state's population, as well as county leaders for the past several weeks to determine how best to move forward," said Dr. Dawn Comstock, JCPH executive director, in a press release.

Read the full JCPH public health order here.

Jefferson County's plan includes two phases:

Phase 1 goes from April 16 through May 15. Businesses and individuals can operate under Dial 3.0's Level Blue requirements and capacity limits.

Phase 2 goes from May 16 through Aug. 16. This is an observation period during which Jeffco and other Denver metro area counties will move to a new level on the dial, Level Clear, which has no restrictions.

Under Level Clear, businesses can operate at 100 percent capacity, though indoor mask requirements could still in effect, JCPH said. During this period, the health department said it plans to monitor hospitalizations. If needed, JCPS can impose new capacity limits based on hospitalization rates, under the public health order.

"We are confident this brief phased approach will allow our community to work to get our recent increase in COVID-19 transmission back under control, while we race to quickly vaccinate as many people as we can and prevent another surge driven by more contagious variants," Comstock said in the release. "At the same time, our local businesses can better plan for the near future."