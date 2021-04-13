Polis to give update on state's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Watch the news conference live at 1 p.m. in the video player at this link or on the 9NEWS app or YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is set to give an update on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon, as state officials recommended a "pause" for the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Governor's Residence. Other officials expected to be at the update are Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and John Douglas, executive director of the Tri-County Health Department.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended a pause on usage of the J&J vaccine as they investigated six reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

After the CDC announcement, CDPHE and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force announced a pause on the vaccine in Colorado, too.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to federal officials.

Centura Health, which operates three of the Colorado's mass vaccination sites, put its own pause on administering the J&J vaccine last week after 11 patients who received the vaccine at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park site had adverse reactions such as dizziness and nausea. None of those patients were reported to have experienced blood clots.

The pause comes as more than 2 million Coloradans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 1.2 million are fully vaccinated, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

As more Coloradans have become vaccinated, Polis announced last week that as of April 16, the statewide COVID-19 dial will go from a mandated tool to an advisory.

The dial assigns a level to each county based on its COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and other factors that determines restrictions for that county's businesses and services. All of the Denver metro area counties are at Level Yellow, except for Arapahoe County, which is at Level Blue.

Several counties have developed their own versions of the dial that will go into effect after Friday.

