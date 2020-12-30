Polis to provide update on COVID-19 in Colorado after confirmed variant

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. and comes one day after health officials announced a variant of the virus was discovered in the state.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m. Wednesday a day after the U.S.'s first confirmed variant of COVID-19 was announced in the state.

Polis will be joined by Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment's (CDPHE) State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric France and Scientific Director Dr. Emily Travanty of the department's laboratory services division.

The news conference comes one day after the The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7 and notified the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) of the case. This is the first confirmed case of the variant in the U.S., according to health officials.

The infected person is a man in his 20s with no travel history who is currently in isolation in Elbert County, health officials said.

Scientists in the UK said they believe the B.1.1.7 variant to be more contagious than previously identified strains of the SARS-CoV-2 variant, though no more severe in symptoms.

The currently approved vaccines are thought to be effective against this variant. Polis will also discuss adjustments to the vaccine distribution list at Wednesday's news conference.

"The vaccine targets a very specific area of the protein," said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth. "That’s what we call 'highly conserved,' which means it doesn’t mutate. It doesn’t have copying errors, and so this mutation doesn’t affect that, so the vaccine should still work just fine."

The state's seven-day, moving average positivity rate currently stands at 6.29%. Positivity is an important indicator of the status of COVID-19 in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020 recommended that the positivity rate be at or below 5% to contain the virus.