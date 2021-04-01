Here are the Orange restrictions on Colorado's COVID-19 dial

Several counties, including Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Douglas and Jefferson, moved to Orange on Monday.

COLORADO, USA — Several counties that were previously in the Red level moved to Orange Monday after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) last week announced that cases and hospitalization numbers are stable enough to allow for it.

Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson and Clear Creek are among the counties that moved to Orange Monday.

Colorado in fall announced a color-based framework to determine counties' restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Counties can move back and forth between levels on the six-color dial based on three key metrics:

New cases: How much the virus is circulating in a county.

Percent positivity: Whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission.

Impact on hospitalizations: Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable or declining.

The Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) said it also looks at local considerations to determine a county's level.

Below is information on restrictions for the counties moving to Orange levels, per the CDPHE website.

Orange: High risk

High-risk populations: Strongly advised to stay at home; Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work

Personal gathering size: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households

Childcare: Open

P-12 schools: In-person suggested; Counties are encouraged to prioritize in-person learning by suspending other extracurricular and recreational activities in order to preserve effective cohorting and minimize disruptions to in person learning

Higher education: In-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate

Restaurants: 25%, 50-person max; 6 feet between parties outdoors per guidance

Last call: 10 p.m. (on premise)

Non-critical manufacturing: 25%; 50-person max

Offices: 25%, remote work is strongly encouraged

Bars: Closed

Gyms/fitness centers: 25%, 25-person max indoors — or outdoors in groups less than 10

Group sports & camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10

Critical and non-critical retail: 50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged.

Personal services: 25%, 25-person max

Limited healthcare settings: 25%, 25-person max

Indoor events & seated entertainment: 25%, 50-person cap (with calculator)

Outdoor unseated events & entertainment: 25%, 75-person cap (with calculator)

Outdoor guided services & entertainment: 25%, 10-person max

Below is the full list of counties that moved to Orange Monday:

Adams

Alamosa

Arapahoe

Baca

Boulder

Broomfield

Clear Creek

Denver

Douglas

El Paso

Jefferson

La Plata

Larimer

Logan

Mesa

Morgan

Otero

Prowers

Pueblo

Routt

San Miguel

Sedgwick

Summit

Washington

Weld

Polis last week said, under CDPHE's county 5 Star variance program, certified businesses in Orange counties can operate at Yellow capacity levels.

"They're able to basically function at one level of less restriction," Polis said in an interview with 9NEWS. "So if the county’s in Orange, they function at the Yellow level. If the county’s in Yellow, they function in Blue."