Here are the Orange restrictions on Colorado's COVID-19 dial

COLORADO, USA — Several counties that were previously in the Red level moved to Orange Monday after Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) last week announced that cases and hospitalization numbers are stable enough to allow for it.
Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas, Boulder, Broomfield, Jefferson and Clear Creek are among the counties that moved to Orange Monday.
Colorado in fall announced a color-based framework to determine counties' restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties can move back and forth between levels on the six-color dial based on three key metrics:
- New cases: How much the virus is circulating in a county.
- Percent positivity: Whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission.
- Impact on hospitalizations: Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable or declining.
The Colorado Dept. of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) said it also looks at local considerations to determine a county's level.
Below is information on restrictions for the counties moving to Orange levels, per the CDPHE website.
Orange: High risk
- High-risk populations: Strongly advised to stay at home; Eligible for worker benefits and mandatory prioritization for remote work
- Personal gathering size: Up to 10 from no more than 2 households
- Childcare: Open
- P-12 schools: In-person suggested; Counties are encouraged to prioritize in-person learning by suspending other extracurricular and recreational activities in order to preserve effective cohorting and minimize disruptions to in person learning
- Higher education: In-person, hybrid or remote as appropriate
- Restaurants: 25%, 50-person max; 6 feet between parties outdoors per guidance
- Last call: 10 p.m. (on premise)
- Non-critical manufacturing: 25%; 50-person max
- Offices: 25%, remote work is strongly encouraged
- Bars: Closed
- Gyms/fitness centers: 25%, 25-person max indoors — or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Group sports & camps: Virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10
- Critical and non-critical retail: 50% with increased curbside pick up, and delivery. Dedicated senior and at-risk hours encouraged.
- Personal services: 25%, 25-person max
- Limited healthcare settings: 25%, 25-person max
- Indoor events & seated entertainment: 25%, 50-person cap (with calculator)
- Outdoor unseated events & entertainment: 25%, 75-person cap (with calculator)
- Outdoor guided services & entertainment: 25%, 10-person max
Below is the full list of counties that moved to Orange Monday:
- Adams
- Alamosa
- Arapahoe
- Baca
- Boulder
- Broomfield
- Clear Creek
- Denver
- Douglas
- El Paso
- Jefferson
- La Plata
- Larimer
- Logan
- Mesa
- Morgan
- Otero
- Prowers
- Pueblo
- Routt
- San Miguel
- Sedgwick
- Summit
- Washington
- Weld
Polis last week said, under CDPHE's county 5 Star variance program, certified businesses in Orange counties can operate at Yellow capacity levels.
"They're able to basically function at one level of less restriction," Polis said in an interview with 9NEWS. "So if the county’s in Orange, they function at the Yellow level. If the county’s in Yellow, they function in Blue."
Arapahoe County on Monday tweeted that, "Businesses that have been certified via the program will continue to operate at Level Orange until the County has maintained 7 days of decreasing numbers appropriate to Level Orange. Certified businesses will then be allowed to operate at Level Yellow."
