State modeling report blames heightened hospitalizations on 'increased mobility' by unvaccinated people

DENVER — The latest modeling report shows there is still a high level of COVID-19 transmission in Colorado – and one in 81 Coloradans are believed to be infected with the virus.

Nevertheless, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the Colorado School of Public Health said it is likely that cases and hospitalizations will continue to dip as vaccinations increase.

Hospitalizations have been at a heightened level in recent weeks, though there is evidence the so-called “fourth wave” of COVID-19 in Colorado has reached its crest. CDPHE said unvaccinated adults 40-64 account for the greatest number of hospital admissions, and that the continued high level of virus activity in the state is likely due to the “increased mobility and the spread of inflection among the Coloradans who are not immune.”

Multiple metro Denver counties are effectively ending COVID-19 capacity restrictions starting Sunday, and Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings.

“There are high levels of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Colorado right now, and the unvaccinated, even those under 65, face real risks of infection and, in some cases, hospitalization and death,” said Beth Carlton, associate professor of Environmental and Occupational Health at the Colorado School of Public Health.

“If we can work together to prevent infections in the unvaccinated and promote high levels of vaccination across the state, Colorado can be in a much better place this summer.”



All previous modeling reports are available on the Colorado School of Public Health’s COVID-19 website.

