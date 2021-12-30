COVID in Colorado: State health leaders to give an update

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will give the update at 10:40 a.m.

DENVER — Colorado health leaders will hold a news conference on COVID-19 Thursday morning, as cases of the omicron variant skyrocket in the state.

Scott Bookman, COVID-19 incident commander, and Dr. Ginger Stringer, epidemiology response program manager, will be at the 10:40 a.m. virtual update.

As of last week, the highly transmissible omicron variant was responsible for 91% of cases in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that percentage is likely higher now.

On Wednesday, CDPHE reported 5,047 new cases of COVID in the state, up from 3,191 the day before.

The state's seven-day positivity rate is 15.51%, and 1,088 people are hospitalized with COVID, CDPHE said.

For those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, the risk of severe illness from the omicron variant is minor. Those who are not vaccinated are at a higher risk of hospitalization.

Dr. Eric France, the state's chief medical officer, said the omicron variant has a shorter incubation time (one to three days) and a shorter period of time when an infected person is contagious than previous variants, so the state has updated its quarantine recommendations.