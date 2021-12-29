WATCH LIVE: Polis giving update on COVID as omicron cases surge

The governor and the state's chief medical officer are holding a briefing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis and the state's chief medical officer, Dr. Eric France, are holding a briefing Wednesday on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis and France are giving the update virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, as the state experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

As of last week, the highly transmissible omicron variant was responsible for 91% of cases in the state, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

On Monday, CDPHE reported 3,191 new cases and 83 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The state's seven-day positivity rate was 13.97%.

Colorado has seen a surge in demand for COVID-19 testing around Christmas and New Year's Eve, with long lines at testing sites and few, if any, at-home rapid tests available in stores.

Six counties in the Denver metro area – said on Tuesday that they were keeping or extending their mask mandate through the start of February. Those counties were Denver, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield and Jefferson.