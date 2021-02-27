COVID outbreaks reported at Loveland church, Fort Collins metal fabrication plant

The church's office was closed for 2 days and in-person Sunday services were canceled last week and this week.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Loveland church and a Fort Collins manufacturer were among the largest of 15 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported by the Colorado and Larimer County health departments this week.

>> The video above is about a teen who has symptoms months after beating COVID-19.

The new outbreaks brought Larimer County to 73 active outbreaks, up from 64 last week. A few larger outbreaks shifted to "resolved" status in the past week, including an outbreak at Fort Collins' Center at Rock Creek skilled nursing facility and Loveland's Green House Homes at Mirasol skilled nursing facility.

COVID-19 cases at a facility are considered an outbreak when at least two cases are confirmed within a 14-day period.

The largest newly reported outbreak this week in Larimer County was at Lifespring Covenant Church, 743 S. Dotsero Drive, Loveland. The church reported 20 positive cases of COVID-19, including lead pastor Scott Slayback. The state confirmed the outbreak Feb. 22.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.