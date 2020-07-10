Active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores, schools, restaurants

Colorado State University now has 375 confirmed student cases of COVID-19, but CU Boulder still has the largest outbreak in the state.

DENVER — There are now 45 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado colleges, universities and K-12 schools.

That's according to the weekly outbreaks report distributed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). As of this writing, 60 staff members at schools across the state have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, in addition to 2,108 students.

The majority of the student cases are at CU Boulder, which has 1,527 confirmed student cases of COVID-19. That's a slight increase from last week, when the university reported 1,503 student cases.

Colorado State University in Fort Collins is a new addition to this week's outbreak list, with 375 confirmed student cases of the virus. It is the second-largest school-related outbreak in the state.

No deaths have been tied to the COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado schools as of this writing.

Additional new outbreaks have been reported at restaurants, grocery stores and even the Colorado Rapids professional soccer team, where 17 staff members have confirmed cases of COVID-19, CDPHE said.

Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreak information by category. It's worth mentioning that CDPHE categorizes an outbreak as two or more cases, and that numbers are cumulative -- meaning that the case count doesn't equal how many people are sick at once.

SCHOOLS AND CHILDCARE

Twenty-three of the 45 COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in Colorado are at colleges and universities.

Seven of the outbreaks are at fraternities and sororities at the University of Denver, according to the data.

The spreadsheet below includes all of the active outbreaks at Colorado schools.

There are another 14 active COVID-19 outbreaks in childcare centers across Colorado. A total of 29 staff members and 26 attendees have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in these outbreaks, according to the data.

HEALTHCARE

Since the pandemic began, there have been 254 outbreaks at healthcare facilities in Colorado. According to the latest CDPHE data, 36 of those are still listed as active.

RESTAURANTS AND GROCERY STORES

There are 17 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado restaurants, according to the data. A total of 50 restaurant employees have tested positive for COVID-19 during those outbreaks.

No outbreaks include numbers for attendee cases.

There are four active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. Those are at:

King Soopers #1

Address: 1331 Speer Blvd., Denver

No. of employee cases: Three

Costco #440

Address: 6400 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster

No. of employee cases: Three confirmed, two probable

King Soopers #90

Address: 1725. Sheridan Blvd., Edgewater

No. of employee cases: Two

King Soopers #114

Address: 15051 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City

No. of employee cases: Eight confirmed, 36 probable