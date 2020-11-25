List of COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores, schools, restaurants and more

The latest coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores, schools, restaurants, social gatherings and more.

DENVER — An additional 167 active COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) since last week, with new cases reported everywhere from grocery stores to restaurants to jails to indoor offices.

There are now 1,123 active outbreaks of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Colorado. An additional 963 are listed as resolved, according to Wednesday’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity and cases have surged in Colorado in recent weeks, prompting new restrictions in many counties -- including the closure of indoor dining at restaurants.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Schools

There are 195 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado schools, according to CDPHE's data.

This has resulted in 268 positive tests among staff and 608 among students, according to the data. No deaths have been died to outbreaks at K-12 schools in the state as of this writing.

See the full outbreak list for schools below.

The largest outbreaks in the state have been tied to universities. More than 2,000 students at CU Boulder have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as nearly 1,300 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

See the full list of outbreaks at colleges and universities below:

Restaurants

There are 90 active COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants across the state, resulting in 372 positive cases of the virus among staff and 15 among attendees.

No coronavirus deaths have been tied to restaurant outbreaks, according to the data.

See the full list of restaurant outbreaks below:

Social gatherings

State health officials have repeatedly said small social gatherings are driving the spread of COVID-19, and have asked people to virtually reduce all interactions with people outside their households.

According to CDPHE's outbreak list, there are 12 active outbreaks associated with social gatherings in the state, leading to 76 positive cases of the virus among them and six that are probable.

Those gatherings have included weddings, a birthday party and even a private flight.

Grocery stores

There are 26 outbreaks tied to grocery stores in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

A total of 165 grocery store workers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

See the grocery store outbreaks list below.

Jails and prisons

There are 5,572 positive inmate cases and 800 staff cases of COVID-19 tied to prisons and jails in Colorado.

Eight inmates have died of COVID-19 in these outbreaks, according to state data.

See the full list below.

Retailers

There are 48 active COVID-19 outbreaks at retailers in Colorado, with nearly 300 employee cases of the virus.

Read the full outbreak list below.



Offices

There are 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with outbreaks at offices or indoor workspaces.