There are 958 active COVID-19 outbreaks across Colorado. Here's a look at them by category

Coronavirus outbreaks have been reported at Colorado schools, nursing homes, offices and more.

DENVER — More than 220 new active COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in Colorado since last week, according to the latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). This comes amid a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations that have resulted in increased restrictions for multiple counties.

The newest outbreaks have been reported everywhere from schools to restaurants to nursing homes to the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, where a previous and now resolved outbreak led to the deaths of six employees and led to 292 positive tests.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Keep reading for a list of the outbreaks by category. See a map of the outbreaks by location below.

Schools and childcare facilities

As many school districts move classes online, Wednesday's CDPHE outbreak list shows that there are 165 active outbreaks at K-12 schools across Colorado.

While no staff or attendee deaths have been tied to school outbreaks per the data, 227 staff members at K-12 school have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as 510 students.

See the full list of outbreaks at K-12 schools below.

Colleges and universities continue to have some of the largest active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state, though the increase in cases from earlier this fall has slowed.

According to the data, 1,900 students at the University of Colorado Boulder have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak there began in September, and 1,094 students have tested positive for the virus at Colorado State University since early October.

See the full list of college and university outbreaks below.

There are also 65 active outbreaks at Colorado child care facilities, according to the CDPHE's data. This has led to 181 cases among staff and 62 among attendees.

See a list of those outbreaks below.

Restaurants

The recent surge in cases has led the state to close indoor dining at restaurants in 15 counties. Out of the 958 active outbreaks in the state, 78 are at restaurants, according to CDPHE's data.

These have resulted in 320 positive cases of COVID-19 among restaurant employees, and 15 confirmed cases among attendees, according to the data.

No deaths have been associated with restaurant outbreaks per CDPHE's latest numbers.

See all the restaurant outbreaks below.

Grocery stores

There are 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. According to CDPHE's data, four of them are at Whole Foods locations, six are at King Soopers and two are at Walmarts.

See the list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Social gatherings

As Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) has repeatedly told people to avoid social gatherings with anyone outside their household, 14 outbreaks tied with social gatherings have been reported across the state.

This includes a wedding in Alamosa County, where 17 people tested positive for COVID-19.