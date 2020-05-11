Active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado social gatherings, restaurants, schools and more

There are 587 COVID-19 outbreaks that are listed as active in Colorado as of Nov. 4.

COLORADO, USA — There are 587 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado that have happened everywhere from schools to offices to child care centers to a group bunco night.

That's according to the latest outbreak data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), which releases a new list each Wednesday.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

As of Oct. 20, the outbreak at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley was listed as resolved. It had been active since April 3, and was the deadliest workplace during the pandemic in Colorado, with six deaths and 292 confirmed cases.

Keep reading for a look at novel coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado by category. Below is a map with the locations of all of the outbreaks in the state:

Schools

There are 98 active COVID-19 outbreaks related to education in Colorado. This includes K-12 schools, colleges and universities, as well as administrative offices.

The largest is at the University of Colorado, where CDPHE reports there are 1,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and 26 among staff. At Colorado State University in Fort Collins, 678 students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the data.

Outbreaks reported at K-12 schools are smaller, and all of them involve 10 or fewer confirmed cases among students.

See the full list below:

Child care centers

There have also been COVID-19 outbreaks tied to 48 child care centers in the state, according to CDPHE.

Social gatherings

Multiple Front Range counties have limited the size of private social gatherings due to an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases.

Six social gatherings have made the outbreak list of active outbreaks. Those include:

A bunco night in Mesa County, where seven attendees tested positive for COVID-19

A dinner party in Pitkin County, where eight attendees tested positive for COVID-19

A gathering in Moffat County, where five attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

A wedding in Pitkin County, where seven attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

A social gathering in Pitkin County, where six attendees tested positive for COVID-19 and another 10 have probable cases.

A social gathering in Mesa County, where nine people tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has a probable case.

Restaurants

There are 54 active COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants in Colorado, according to CDPHE.

See the full list of COVID-19 outbreaks at restaurants below.

Grocery stores

There are 12 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores. Those are at:

Roxy's Market & Deli

Address: 119 Aspen Airport Business Center, Aspen

No. of employee cases: Four

Whole Foods Market

Address: 7400 E Hampden Ave Unit D, Denver

No. of employee cases: Five

Sprouts Farmers Market

Address: 3555 N Central Park Blvd., Denver

No. of employee cases: Three

Whole Foods Market

Address: 444 S Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

No. of employee cases: Two

Costco

Address: 18414 Cottonwood Dr., Parker

No. of employee cases: Three

King Soopers #40

Address: 12043 W Alameda Pkwy., Lakewood

No. of employee cases: Two

King Soopers #36

Address: 8031 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

No. of employee cases: Three

Whole Foods Market

Address: 2375 E 1st Ave., Denver

No. of employee cases: Two

King Soopers #1

Address: 1331 Speer Blvd., Denver

No. of employee cases: Four

Costco #440

Address: 6400 W. 92nd Ave., Westminster

No. of employee cases: 11 confirmed, three probable

King Soopers #114

Address: 15051 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City

No. of employee cases: Eight confirmed, 40 probable

Trader Joe's

Address: 5342 N. Nevada Ave,, Colorado Springs

No. of employee cases: Five

Offices and other outbreaks

As some businesses work to move employees away from working from home, there are 41 COVID-19 outbreaks at offices in Colorado, according to CDPHE.

See the full list of indoor office outbreaks below.

Jails, prisons and correctional facilities

Cases tied to jails, prisons and correctional facilities exceeded 2,000 cases this week.