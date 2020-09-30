39 active coronavirus outbreaks associated with Colorado schools, CU Boulder now has 1,503 student cases

CDPHE has released its weekly list of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado. CU Boulder has added 305 cases among students, and other schools are also reporting cases.

DENVER — There are 39 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with schools in Colorado and 1,503 confirmed student cases of the virus at the University of Colorado Boulder alone, according to a weekly report distributed by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The outbreak at CU Boulder is by far the largest that’s been reported in the state since CDPHE began to release the outbreak data in April. So far, there are no student or staff deaths tied to novel coronavirus outbreaks at schools.

Six outbreaks associated with Colorado schools – including one involving the Colorado State University athletics program – are considered closed.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses. Two cases constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn’t mean all those people were sick at once.

Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreaks by category. The map below shows the location of outbreaks across the state.

Education

Since last week, an additional 305 students at CU Boulder have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the university's total to 1,503 confirmed student cases since an outbreak was first declared on Sept. 23.

There are an additional 161 probable cases of the novel coronavirus among CU students, and 12 confirmed cases of the virus among CU staff, the data says.

This is by far the largest outbreak in the state. For context, the second largest -- at the Sterling Correctional Facility -- has involved 566 confirmed cases of the virus among inmates.

Boulder has since gone to remote learning and limited gatherings among those who are 18-22 years old.

The second largest educational outbreak in Colorado is at Regis University, where CDPHE data says 61 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began on Sept. 9.

The other school-related outbreaks are comparatively small, with 15 students testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the third largest educational outbreak at the University of Denver.

Childcare

There are 11 active coronavirus outbreaks associated with childcare facilities in Colorado, according to the CDPHE.

Restaurants

There are 14 active outbreaks of COVID-19 at Colorado restaurants, according to the data. No deaths have been linked to these outbreaks, or cases involving attendees.

In total, 41 restaurant employees have tested positive for COVID-19 among the active outbreaks. Among the 40 restaurant outbreaks considered resolved, 160 employees have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, and seven attendees have had confirmed cases.

There are no deaths tied definitively linked to restaurants in the CDPHE data.

Social gatherings

There are five active coronavirus outbreaks associated with social gatherings, according to CDPHE.

One, which was associated with Metropolitan State University, resulted in four positive cases of COVID-19.

The others were in:

- Snowmass, where six attendees tested positive for COVID-19 and 10 have probable cases.

- Breckenridge, where two people tested positive for COVID-19.

- Ouray, where five people tested positive for COVID-19 and two have probable cases.

-At a wedding in Routt County, where four people tested positive for COVID-19.

There are no deaths associated with any of these gatherings.

Retailers

As of this writing, there are active novel coronavirus outbreaks at seven stores in Colorado, according to data from CDPHE.

That list includes:

- An American Furniture Warehouse in El Paso County, where five employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have probable cases.

- King Soopers #114 in Commerce City, where eight employees have confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 have probable cases.

- Kohl's off North Powers Boulevard in El Paso County, where three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has a probable case.

- A Target in Summit County, where three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

- A Home Depot in Adams County, where four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 28 have had probable cases.

- A Home Depot in Arapahoe County, where four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 have had probable cases.

- Walmart #3582 in El Paso County, where 11 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 19 have probable cases.