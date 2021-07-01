Active coronavirus outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores, prisons, restaurants and more

An updated list of active coronavirus outbreaks in Colorado.

DENVER — There are currently 1,132 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado and another 2,013 that have been listed as resolved, according to the latest list from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

These outbreaks have occurred everywhere from offices to police departments to prisons to healthcare, where 414 are currently listed as active.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado by category.

Grocery stores

CDPHE said there are active COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 grocery stores in Colorado, sickening 502 employees in total.

See a store-by-store list of the outbreaks below.

Healthcare

Active healthcare-related outbreaks in Colorado have resulted in 12,120 cases and 760 deaths, according to CDPHE's data.

There are currently 414 active healthcare outbreaks in the state. Efforts are underway to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and others in the field.

See a full list of healthcare-related outbreaks below.

Restaurants

Colorado's two new In-N-Out locations still have the largest restaurant outbreaks in the state, with 83 employee cases at the location in El Paso County and 62 at the one in Arapahoe County.

For context, the next largest outbreak involved 24 people total.

See the full list of restaurant outbreaks below.

Jails and prisons

Jails and prisons continue to account for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado.

Prisoners have been moved back in Colorado's vaccination timeline in recent weeks.

See a full list of outbreaks at jails and prisons below:

Retailers

There are currently 77 active COVID-19 outbreaks at retailers in Colorado, including big box stores like Home Depot, Walmart and Target.

There have been 1,024 cases associated with these active outbreaks so far.