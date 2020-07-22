New coronavirus outbreaks reported at Colorado casino, restaurants, police department

There have been 446 COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado since March, and 183 of them are still considered active.

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released its weekly updated list of COVID-19 outbreaks across the state.

New additions include the Ameristar Casino in Black Hawk, the city of Woodland Park, the Colorado State Penitentiary and the Englewood Police Department.

The JBS meat processing plant in Greeley continues to be the deadliest workplace in the state. Six employees have died since April, and there are 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its workforce – an increase of only one case since last week, with no new deaths.

The outbreak at the Sterling Correctional Facility remains the largest in the state, with 564 inmates and 36 staff members testing positive for the novel coronavirus since April. There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility since last week.

There is one additional grocery store outbreak in Colorado at a Walmart in Larimer County. That is one of three grocery stores that still have outbreaks considered active. Keep scrolling for a look at outbreaks in Colorado across different categories.

Grocery stores

Nineteen grocery stores in Colorado have reported COVID-19 outbreaks at one time. Most of those are resolved, but here are the stores where the outbreak is still considered active.

King Soopers #114

15051 E. 104th Ave., Commerce City

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 7 (no increase over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 20 (no increase over last week)

Carneceria Leonela

3736 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6

Walmart

Larimer County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 10

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 7

Restaurants

Twenty-six restaurants in Colorado have active COVID-19 outbreaks as of this writing. Here's a list:

Tony's Restaurant and Lounge (NEW)

224 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Black Cat Restaurant (NEW)

1964 13th St., Boulder

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Avant Garde Aleworks (NEW)

920 Dunraven St., Estes Park

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

Pikes Peak Brewing Company (NEW)

1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2

Supernova Bar and Arcade (NEW)

111 E. Boulder St., Colorado Springs

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3

West Main Taproom and Grill

18595 Mainstreet Suite 100, Parker

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

El Paso County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4 (one more than last week)

Hapa Sushi Greenwood Village

5380 Greenwood Plaza Blvd #101, Greenwood Village

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5 (one more than last week)

Hearth Restaurant and Pub

205 1/2 4th St., Windsor

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5 (increase of one over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Hooters of Westminster

1111 W. 120th Ave., Westminster

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Hops N Drops

5820 Stetson Hills Blvd., Colorado Springs

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19 : 4 (increase of one over last week)

Kip’s Grill

101 W. 5th St., Creede

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6 (increase of two over last week)

Los Dos Potrillos

8251 S. Holly St., Centennial

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3 (no increase over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 1 (no increase over last week)

Pueblo Viejo Family Mexican Restaurant

4630 Royal Vista Cir., Windsor

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5 (no increase over last week)

The Still Whiskey Steaks

151 N. College Ave., Fort Collins

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3 (no increase over last week)

Tommyknocker Tavern

107 Wall St., Creede

Numbers of attendees who tested positive for COVID-19: 3 (no increase over last week)

White House Pizza/Pepperoni Pizza Kitchen

801 Main Ct., Carbondale

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3 (decrease of two from last week)

Sweet Cow Ice Cream

Denver County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Chick-Fil-A

Arapahoe County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 6 (no increase over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 4 (no increase over last week)

Chick-Fil-A Brighton

2035 Prairie Center Pkwy., Brighton

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 7 (increase of one from last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 6 (increase of one from last week)

Chick-Fil-A #2721

Jefferson County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Jack in the Box

Arapahoe County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 4 (no increase over last week)

McDonald’s

El Paso County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 8 (no increase over last week)

McDonald’s

Prower's County

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 5 (no increase over last week)

Probable staff cases of COVID-19: 2 (no increase over last week)

Santiago’s Aurora

10400 E. 6th Ave., Aurora

Confirmed staff cases of COVID-19: 3 (no increase over last week)

Childcare facilities and camps

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at two summer camps in Colorado:

- The Eagle Lake Overnight Camp in El Paso County, which has 13 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among staff and 11 that are probable.

- The Colorado Academy Sports Camp in Jefferson County, where three staff members and 24 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks at three childcare centers in Colorado. That's an increase of one facility over last week. Here's a list.

ABC Child Development Center (NEW)

Weld County

Staff members with confirmed COVID-19: 1

Attendees with confirmed COVID-19: 1

Horizon Childcare

El Paso County

Staff members with confirmed COVID-19: 7 (an increase in two over last week)

Staff members with probable COVID-19: 1

Learn Thru Play Children's Kiddieland

Otero County

Staff members with confirmed COVID-19: 1 (no increase over last week)

Attendees with confirmed COVID-19: 1 (no increase over last week)

Miscellaneous new outbreaks reported this week

Here's a look at some new outbreaks that the CDPHE first made available in this week's data:

- Two employees at the Ameristar Casino in Black Hawk have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Two employees at the Englewood Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Two inmates at the Boulder County Jail have confirmed COVID-19.

- Seventeen employees at All Copy Products, a photocopy supplier off 1635 W. 13th Ave. in Denver have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Two employees at the city of Woodland Park have tested positive for COVID-19, and two have presumptive cases of the virus.

- Twenty four inmates at the Colorado State Penitentiary have tested positive for COVID-19 along with seven staff members.

- Two employees at the Hobby Lobby in Larimer County have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Six employees at the Floyd's Barbershop off Broadway have tested positive for COVID-19.

- Two employees at the Devil's Thumb Ranch have tested positive for COVID-19.