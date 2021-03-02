Active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado schools, ski areas, grocery stores and more

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continue to decline amid reduced virus activity in the state.

DENVER — There are 34 fewer active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado this week as compared to the last, according to the latest round of data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

This means there are a total of 924 active novel coronavirus outbreaks in the state as compared to 958 last week. An addition 2,653 outbreaks are listed as resolved.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

New additions to this week's list include eight K-12 schools, two City of Denver facilities (the impound lot and facility maintenance) and six places of worship.

Schools

There are 98 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado K-12 schools, according to CDPHE's data. Forty-seven of those outbreaks began during the winter semester.

A total of 901 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff are attributed to the active outbreaks, and no deaths.

Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) recently announced that teachers will move up in the state's priority list for vaccine distribution.

Colleges and universities have accounted for some of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the state. The one at CU Boulder has been active since September and resulted in more than 2,600 cases between students and staff, according to CDPHE's data.

There have been nine new active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state since the beginning of the year, according to the data.

Grocery stores

There are 27 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado grocery stores, leading to 401 cases among employees. No attendee cases have been linked to these grocery store outbreaks, according to CDPHE's data.

No new grocery stores have been added to the outbreak list this week.

Tourism

There are 26 active COVID-19 outbreaks associated with lodging and outdoor recreation in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

The only new outbreak added to the list this week was at a hotel in Pitkin County. No new ski areas have been added to the list.

One death is attributed to an outbreak involving 58 employees at the Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs, according to CDPHE.

No attendee cases were linked to any of the outbreaks at Colorado ski areas or hotels, according to the data.

Restaurants

Five new restaurants were added to this week's COVID-19 outbreak list, bringing the total to 39.

These outbreaks have resulted in 336 cases of COVID-19 among staff and eight among attendees. More than half of those cases – 173 – are attributed to the two outbreaks at the In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs and Aurora.

No deaths were tied to restaurant outbreaks. Restaurant workers were recently moved up in the state's vaccination priority list.

Retailers

There are 70 outbreaks at Colorado retailers, including multiple big box stores like Costco, the Home Depot, Target and Walmart.

Two new outbreaks were added to the list this week.

No attendee cases have been linked to any of these outbreaks, and CDPHE's data shows one employee death was reported by a Walmart in Colorado Springs.

Healthcare

There are 284 active COVID-19 outbreaks at healthcare facilities across Colorado. Six new facilities were added to this week's list.

These active healthcare outbreaks have resulted in 8,614 COVID-19 cases and 558 deaths, according to CDPHE.

Healthcare workers were the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, and a federal program is currently working to vaccinate people living in long-term care facilities.

