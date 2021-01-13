In-N-Out outbreak continues to grow, numerous big box retailers report COVID-19 cases in latest data

Colorado's weekly list of outbreaks includes a New Year's Eve party, schools, a Walmart and more cases at In-N-Out.

DENVER — The two largest restaurant COVID-19 outbreaks in the state have continued to grow, with both In-N-Out locations in Colorado reporting additional employee cases in this week's outbreak list from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

There are now 74 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus among employees at the In-N-Out in Aurora (up from 62 last week) and 94 at the location in Colorado Springs (up from 83), according to CDPHE’s data. No customer illnesses have been directly linked to either outbreak.

It’s worth mentioning that all of the case numbers from CDPHE are cumulative, meaning that it’s the number of cases associated with an outbreak since it began rather than the number of people who are sick at once.

These are two of 1,042 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado as of Wednesday. Another 2,220 are listed as resolved. Those outbreaks involve everything from big box retailers like Target, Home Depot and American Furniture Warehouse to a New Year’s Eve party.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

Restaurants

There are 309 cases of COVID-19 associated with the 28 active restaurant outbreaks in the state.

Of those cases, 168 are among employees at the two In-N-Out locations.

No deaths among employees or attendees have been linked to restaurant outbreaks.

See a full list of restaurant outbreaks below:

Retailers

There are 1,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees at 71 big box retailers in Colorado's list of active outbreaks. An employee at a Walmart in El Paso County has died, according to CDPHE.

The largest active outbreak among retailers is at the Home Depot in Adams County, where 91 employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Another outbreak involved 73 employees at the American Furniture Warehouse in Douglas County.

See the full list of retailer outbreaks below.

Schools

There are 109 active COVID-19 outbreaks at Colorado K-12 schools, resulting in 245 staff cases and 700 student cases.

As of this writing, no deaths have been associated with a school outbreak.

See a full list of school COVID-19 outbreaks below.

Grocery stores

There are 31 active COVID-19 cases at Colorado grocery stores. No attendee cases have been linked to any of these businesses in CDPHE's data, but these outbreaks involve 476 employees.

Grocery store employees are among the frontline workers slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the next phase.

The largest outbreak is at the King Soopers in Adams County, which has had 71 positive cases of COVID-19 among employees. There have been 51 employee cases at the Costco in Douglas County.

See a full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Jails and prisons

The largest active COVID-19 outbreaks in the state are happening at Colorado jails and prisons. According to Wednesday's data from the CDPHE, 10,588 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in 32 outbreaks. A total of 24 have died, according to the data.

The outbreaks have also impacted 1,359 employees at these facilities.

See a full list of jail-related outbreaks below.

Healthcare

There are 403 active COVID-19 cases associated with healthcare facilities across the state, according to CDPHE's data.

These involve 5,971 cases among residents and 6,135 among staff, according to the data.

A total of 737 people have died as the result of these outbreaks.

The federal government is currently working to provide vaccines to patients and staff at long-term care facilities, since these have accounted for the deadliest instances of COVID-19.