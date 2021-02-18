Number of new COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado declines, new cases reported at schools, restaurants

CDPHE data shows that fewer new COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported compared to previous weeks. Cases are down statewide.

DENVER — The number of new and active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado continues to decline.

That's according to the weekly list of active and resolved outbreaks from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

New additions to Wednesday's list include multiple schools, restaurants and two healthcare facilities. No additional ski resorts were added to the list after Winter Park and Monarch Mountain reported outbreaks last week.

Winter Park's outbreak -- by far the largest at a Colorado ski resort -- now involves 129 employees, according to CDPHE's list. That's up from 109 last week.

As of this writing, there are 829 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado. That's down from 895 last week. An additional 2,945 outbreaks are listed as resolved.

Two cases of the novel coronavirus constitute an outbreak, and the numbers are cumulative, meaning if an entity has a certain number of cases, that doesn't mean all those people were sick at once.

For an outbreak to be resolved, CDPHE said 28 days must pass with no new illnesses.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and test positivity continue to decline after a peak near the holidays. Health officials have said the virus remains prevalent and have urged caution and continued social distancing.

Efforts are currently underway to vaccinate Coloradans older than 65, healthcare workers and teachers.

Keep reading for a look at COVID-19 outbreaks by category. Below is an interactive map showing the locations of outbreaks.

Schools

There are 132 active COVID-19 outbreaks related to Colorado schools, with cases confirmed among 277 employees and 898 students.

No deaths have been linked to active school outbreaks, according to CDPHE's data.

Teachers began receiving COVID-19 vaccinations earlier this month. Multiple districts have returned to in-person and hybrid learning.

Seven new COVID-19 school outbreaks were reported this week. See the full list below:

Healthcare

There are 174 active healthcare related outbreaks in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data. A total of 4,923 cases among employees and residents of these facilities have been tied to the active outbreaks, as well as 278 deaths.

Long term care residents and employees were slated to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from a federal program earlier this year.

Two long-term care outbreaks were confirmed this past week.

Read the full list of healthcare outbreaks below:

Restaurants

There were three new additions to this week's list of restaurants with active COVID-19 outbreaks, according to CDPHE's data.

The In-N-Out burger locations in El Paso and Arapahoe counties have by far the most cases among active restaurant outbreaks, with 91 and 85 respectively, according to the data.

The third largest restaurant outbreak involved 13 employees at the Cheba Hut in Fort Collins, according to the data.

There are a total of 324 employee cases and eight attendee cases linked to restaurant outbreaks in Colorado. This industry has been one of the hardest hit by restrictions meant to the curb the spread of COVID-19.

See the full list of restaurant outbreaks below:

Grocery stores

There are 398 cases of COVID-19 linked to 26 active grocery store COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

There is only one new addition to this week's list: Hays Market Johnstown.

Grocery store employees are among the essential workers slated to receive the COVID-19 in the next phase of Colorado's rollout plan.

See the full list of grocery store outbreaks below.

Ski areas

There are 18 active COVID-19 outbreaks tied to outdoor recreation in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

There are 215 employee cases tied to these outbreaks, with employees at Winter Park accounting for more than half of those.

No deaths or attendee cases have been linked to outdoor recreation-related outbreaks.

See the full list below.

Retailers

A total of 1,013 COVID-19 cases have been linked to active outbreaks at 64 retailers in Colorado, according to CDPHE's data.

One death is tied to a Walmart in El Paso County, according to the data, and there are no cases linked to people shopping at these stores.

The retailers on the list include big box stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Target and more.