Polis to give update on state's response to COVID-19

The governor will hold a 1 p.m. news conference from the state Emergency Operations Center.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a briefing Friday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday, hours after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded booster shots to all adults.

The briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center.

> 9NEWS will live stream the event in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

Colorado was already offering COVID vaccine boosters to those over the age of 18, under an executive order Polis signed a week ago that classified everyone who lives in the state as "high risk."

The FDA decision to open COVID-19 booster shots to all adults simplifies what was a confusing list of who was eligible by allowing anyone 18 and older to choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of which vaccine they had first.

Cases and hospitalizations for COVID are trending upward and putting the state in a "precarious position," said Scott Bookman, Colorado's COVID-19 incident commander, earlier this week. The state's seven-day positivity rate is 9.75%.

More than 1,500 people are hospitalized in Colorado for COVID-19. Among those patients, 82% are unvaccinated, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

As of Friday, the state is requiring vaccinations for anyone who attends an indoor, unseated event of more than 500 people in certain counties: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Jefferson, Denver and Broomfield. The order will be effective through Dec. 31 and applies to everyone 12 and older.