Colorado governor to give update on state's response to COVID-19

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis will hold a briefing on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday afternoon, as hospitalizations continue to increase ahead of Thanksgiving and several counties in the Denver metro area are re-enacting mask mandates.

The governor will hold the news conference at 1 p.m. at the Governor's Residence.

As of Monday, 95% of the state's ICU beds were in use, and more than 1,650 patients were hospitalized for COVID, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The state's seven-day positivity rate was 9.26%.

In Colorado, 73.12% of eligible people are fully vaccinated for the virus, according to CDPHE. Last week, CDPHE officials said the state was in a "precarious position" and that COVID hospitalizations could exceed hospital bed capacity by the end of December.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and regional health directors are holding a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to talk about the city's and the region's response to the pandemic.

The Tri-County Health Department, which covers Adams and Arapahoe counties, and the Jefferson County Board of Health have voted to re-enact mask mandates for public indoor spaces. Both public health orders go into effect on Wednesday.

Boulder and Larimer counties already have mask mandates, while Broomfield Public Health was recommending a mask order in city and county facilities with an opt-out for those who are fully vaccinated.

