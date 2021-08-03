Custer County can't lift its COVID-19 restrictions, state health department says

State officials said the county is expected to continue following public health orders after the county's Board of Health voted last week to go back to "normal."

DENVER — Custer County doesn't have the authority to lift its own COVID-19 restrictions, the state health department said after the county's Board of Health voted last week to do just that and leave the state's COVID-19 dial.

The county board voted 2-to-1 on Wednesday to go back to "normal" and let all the county's businesses open up as much as they want to, effective immediately. The county still suggested that people wear masks and social distance.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said that the county couldn't do that.

"Custer County does not have the authority to lift its own restrictions," CDPHE said in a statement to 9NEWS. "We expect all counties to abide by all executive and public health orders."

During Wednesday's meeting, the county's public health director, Clifford Brown, said he thought the state would not let the county move to Level Green, which was the loosest restrictions on the dial. But he said state officials he talked to led him to believe one of Gov. Jared Polis' recent executive orders would allow the county to move itself to "normal" and opt out of the state's public health order entirely.

The executive order issued Feb. 23 said, "if a county is moved 'back to normal' off the dial entirely because of a major reduction in transmission or risk, it will no longer be subject to this Executive Order and the corresponding PHO." The order does not clarify who is allowed to decide when a county moves off the dial.

CDPHE said no counties have been authorized to move off the dial. The department's statement said it has worked with public health departments and counties on the state's dial "to address the unique challenges created by the COVID pandemic."

"We are contacting Custer County to remind them of the current executive and public health orders that remain in place statewide," CDPHE said. "We must all continue to work together to slow disease transmission."

Custer County, which is home to about 4,200 people, is currently in Level Blue on the dial. It has had less than four new cases in the last week, a positivity rate of 0% and no new hospitalizations, according to the state's dashboard.

The Board of Health said if cases go up, Custer County would try to go back on the state's dial. They discussed a threshold of a 3.5% positivity rate, but did not decide on a final metric. The board said it would meet again March 10 to monitor data and further develop guidelines and recommendations.