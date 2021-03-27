Spring break leads to rising case counts in Summit County

The public health department warned the county could go backward on the COVID-19 dial to orange if rates continue to climb.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Summit County reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to the county’s coronavirus webpage.

>> Video above: New COVID dial 3.0 goes into effect Wednesday

The total number of cases among residents stood at 3,277. Two new hospitalizations among residents were reported over the week, putting the total number since March 5, 2020, at 130.

On the state’s COVID-19 dial, the county has remained within level yellow despite incidence and positivity rates that have crept up into level orange.

According to the state’s dial dashboard, the county was reporting 364.7 new cases per 100,000 people as of 4 p.m. Friday. That number is up 129.1 cases per 100,000 people from last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) updated the state's COVID-19 dial once again, which went into effect Wednesday and remains until mid-April.

Dial 3.0 continues to make it easier for counties to move into Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors, the least restrictive level on the dial.

