State to shut down 40 COVID testing sites: Here's when it's happening

The Colorado health department announced Wednesday the closing dates for some community testing sites, while 80 others will remain open.

DENVER — The state health department on Wednesday announced the closing dates for 40 community COVID-19 testing sites statewide.

The state will close 40 of more than 150 testing sites this month, as testing and treatment for COVID transitions to traditional health care settings and federal programs like Test to Treat, said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

That will leave 80 community testing sites open throughout the state. Current demand for PCR testing is less than 2,500 tests per day on average, CDPHE said in a news release.

"We took careful consideration of community needs and capacity demand in determining the schedule of site closures," said Dr. Emily Travanty, CDPHE laboratory director, in the release. "We considered equity, site traffic and strategic location when determining the 80 sites that remain open."

Here are the sites that will close this month and their closure dates:

Closing April 8

Water World (8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights)

Closing April 14

Jefferson County Fairgrounds (15200 W. 6th Ave. Frontage Rd., Golden)

Kunsmiller Creative Arts (2250 S. Quitman St., Denver)

La Veta Fire Protection District (100 Birch St., La Veta)

Lakewood at South Kipling (260 S. Kipling St., Lakewood)

Lamar Community Building (610 S. 6th St., Lamar)

Lincoln County Public Health (326 8th St., Hugo)

Southwest Plaza (8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton)

Mission Medical (2125 E. LaSalle St., Colorado Springs)

Monte Vista - Chapman Park (300-398 W. Prospect Ave., Monte Vista)

Montessori School of Evergreen (6989 County Hwy 73, Evergreen)

Mountain Family Health Center (195 14th St., Rifle)

Nederland Community Center (750 Highway 72 N., Nederland)

Our Lady Mother of the Church (6690 E. 72nd Ave., Commerce City)

Peach Tree Shopping (3225 I-70BL, Clifton)

Red Rocks Community College (5444 Miller St., Arvada)

Rocky Ford Public Safety Building (300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford)

Rocky Mountain Prep (3752 Tennyson St., Denver)

Silverthorne Recreation Center (430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne)

Sky Ridge Campus - Lone Tree (10101 Ridgegate Pkwy., Lone Tree)

Snowmass Village Town Hall (130 Kearns Road, Snowmass Village)

Timberline Church (2908 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins)

Closing April 30