Gov. Polis to provide update on state's response to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to deliver an update on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
DENVER —

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polis extended the state's mask mandate for 30 days.

The executive order requires all Coloradoans to wear a face covering while in public indoor locations, with some exceptions. 

A mandatory mask-wearing requirement for Colorado first went into effect in July 2020 and has been extended since.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), masks should:

  • Be clean and in good repair.
  • Fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face.
  • Be secure.
  • Include multiple layers of fabric.
  • Allow for breathing without restriction.
  • Be able to be laundered and machine dried.
  • Be on the wearer's face.
  • Be laundered on a daily basis.

There are 1,629 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Dec. 8, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate is 12.36%, according to the latest data from CDPHE. 

