Gov. Polis to provide update on state's response to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to deliver an update on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is scheduled to give an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update is scheduled to happen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

On Tuesday, Polis extended the state's mask mandate for 30 days.

The executive order requires all Coloradoans to wear a face covering while in public indoor locations, with some exceptions.

A mandatory mask-wearing requirement for Colorado first went into effect in July 2020 and has been extended since.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), masks should:

Be clean and in good repair.

Fit snugly, but comfortably against the side of the face.

Be secure.

Include multiple layers of fabric.

Allow for breathing without restriction.

Be able to be laundered and machine dried.

Be on the wearer's face.

Be laundered on a daily basis.

There are 1,629 patients currently hospitalized in Colorado as of Dec. 8, and the seven-day, moving average positivity rate is 12.36%, according to the latest data from CDPHE.