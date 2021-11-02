Governor, Colorado health officials to provide COVID-19 update Tuesday

9NEWS will livestream the 1:30 p.m. news conference in the video player above and on the 9NEWS YouTube channel.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis (D-Colo.) and state health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polis will be joined by State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy and COVID-19 Incident Commander Scott Bookman with Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) at the afternoon briefing.

9NEWS will livestream the 1:30 p.m. news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are at their highest point since late 2020, when the vaccines weren't widely available.

On Sunday, Polis signed an executive order allowing the CDPHE to order hospitals and freestanding emergency departments to stop admitting or transfer patients as capacities are threatened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as hospitals across the state struggle to treat an influx of patients caused by an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant and people who have not been vaccinated. On Sunday, hospital capacity across the state was less than 10%.

The order applies to hospitals that have reached capacity or are anticipated to reach capacity and is intended to "ensure that Coloradans have adequate health care while protecting hospitals' ability to serve people with COVID-19 and other conditions."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.