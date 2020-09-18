x
Coronavirus

Gov. Polis to update Colorado's response to COVID-19 pandemic

Colorado Governor, Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the caronavirus pandemic.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis (D - Colorado) is scheduled to deliver an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday afternoon.

The update is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. from the Rocky Mountain Room of Front Range Community College in Westminster.

>Video above: Polis' full coronavirus update from Wednesday.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

On Wednesday, Polis announced that Colorado would conditionally approve the Colorado High School Activities Association’s (CHSAA) request to make certain outdoor sports available this fall.

These outdoor sports include football, field hockey, cheer, and dance. Schools will still have the choice to offer these sports in the spring instead.

This came about a week after Polis said the Denver Broncos would be allowed to have 5,700 fans attend their second home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During that same news conference, the governor said he was hopeful high school football could go on in the fall.

“I think there’s a window for additional fall sports that have been talked about,” Polis said during a news conference on Friday. “Not every district is ready to do those. I think many are. I talk regularly with CHSSA. We are doing everything we can to facilitate this.”

