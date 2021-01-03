State health officials to provide update on COVID response, vaccine distribution

You can watch the update with CDPHE inside this article starting at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

COLORADO, USA — State health officials will provide an update Monday on Colorado's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and detail the latest on vaccination distribution efforts in the state.

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two and is 86% effective at preventing severe disease.

Colorado is expecting to begin receiving shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine early this week, increasing the state's overall supply. The federal government communicated that Colorado should expect about 45,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

Coloradans who are 60+ will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, March 5 along with some frontline essential workers as the state nears its goal of vaccinating 70% of those 70 and older, Gov. Polis announced Friday.

This group, Phase 1B.3, includes about 958,000 people, including grocery store employees and those ages 16-59 with two or more high-risk health conditions. One company that falls into that category, the JBS Greeley meatpacking plant, announced that it will hold a vaccine clinic on March 6 and 7.

Phase 1B.4 is much larger and includes an estimated 2.5 million Coloradans, including those 50 and older, who could become eligible to receive the vaccine as early as March 21.

As of Feb. 28, 903,208 people in Colorado have been vaccinated with one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and 477,555 have been vaccinated with two doses. Both vaccines are about 95% effective and require two doses to achieve immunization.

During an update last week, CDPHE said that cases and hospitalizations have plateaued in recent weeks, but are still relatively low. Both had been declining steadily since peaking in December in Colorado.

How Colorado is distributing the COVID vaccine

Colorado is administering the COVID-19 vaccine in phases.

Frontline health-care workers were the first to receive the vaccine, followed by first-responders and people 70 and older. The goal was to vaccine 70% of the people in that age group by the end of February.